Kelly: Trump and Hegseth ‘Need to Stay Out,’ States Conduct Elections

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth need to “stay out” of the midterm elections.

Kelly said, “We have the most unqualified secretary of defense this country has ever seen. I don’t have a lot of confidence in him or anything that has to do with elections, where the president of the United States and Pete Hegseth is involved. They need to stay out of it. They need to let the states conduct the elections without interference. But the issue of foreign governments interfering in our elections, it is a real issue. ”

He added, “We’ve got a real opportunity here in just 35 days to win back the House and Senate and provide the accountability that the American people are demanding. This president is more corrupt than anybody we have ever seen at any level of government. And there has to be some accountability. At the same time, the American people are really struggling. They can’t afford healthcare, gas and groceries and rent. We have to have answers. We have to pass some legislation where it’s going to provide something to give them some assistance.”

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