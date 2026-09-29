Mahmoud Khalil: Want ‘Free Palestine, Where Every Person, Between the River and the Sea’ Has Rights

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Mahmoud Khalil stated that he believes in “a free Palestine, where every person, between the river and the sea, regardless of their faith, of their background, lives with dignity, with freedom, with justice, with equality. It’s as simple as that. But this administration is trying to dehumanize me.”

Khalil began by saying he won’t condemn Hamas by saying that it’s a litmus test and “Why don’t you ask an American official if they condemn the U.S. government for killing over 80 girls in Iran or any Israeli official for their crimes in Gaza? This question is only being used to ask Palestinians as a sort of, if you say yes — just say yes or no, it’s a black and white. That’s why it’s not about refusing to condemn Hamas. It’s about refusing the whole premise of that question. And that’s why, as a Palestinian, I refuse.”

He continued, “I want to get into the root issues of these issues. I’m a Palestinian. I believe in a free Palestine, where every person, between the river and the sea, regardless of their faith, of their background, lives with dignity, with freedom, with justice, with equality. It’s as simple as that. But this administration is trying to dehumanize me. And these type of questions are — to me, are silly questions. They wouldn’t get us anywhere. That’s why we refuse to answer such questions.”

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