Newsmax’s Schmitt on Gov’t Spending: ‘Trump’s a Democrat from New York at His Core, He Likes to Spend Money’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” host Rob Schmitt discussed the impact of government spending and stated that “Trump’s a Democrat from New York at his core, he likes to spend money.”

While speaking with economist Peter Schiff and former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore, Schmitt said, “Steve, that’s the problem, is that everybody got — we brought in a lot of easy money, and you had big spending governments. Trump’s a Democrat from New York at his core, he likes to spend money. He likes to have nice things. And this is what we get.”

Later, Schmitt said, “[T]he problem is there’s no appetite on either side to cut the government down, to get the spending under control. We’re spending far too much money. And now we’re all paying the price, aren’t we?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett