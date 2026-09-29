Raskin: ‘Whole Government Is Engulfed in Corruption Because of Donald Trump’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said “the whole government is engulfed in corruption because of” President Donald Trump.

Raskin said, “We know that the whole government is engulfed in corruption because of Donald Trump and his family determining that they’re going to make as much money as possible. They obviously have no real program to lower prices for Americans, or to get healthcare to Americans, or to take care of the environment. Their program is self enrichment, and that is why we are drowning in political corruption. So we’re going to have to look very systematically at everything that has taken place, from the crypto corruption opening up, rivers of cash flowing into the president from pardon seekers, from foreign governments, from lobbying corporations.”

He continued, “We’re going to have to look at all of the military industrial complex contracts and other federal contracts that have gone to Donald Trump Jr.’s business advantage.”

He added, “Those are just a couple of the things that we’re looking at. But we know that there’s been just pervasive corruption. The antitrust laws of the country have been utterly corrupted, where basically people who are caught up in an antitrust enforcement action are essentially able to pay their way out or buy their way out through political influence with President Trump and his family.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN