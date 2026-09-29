Ty Cobb: Trump Administration ‘Tossed Aside’ the Rule of Law

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said in the Trump administration, “the rule of law is has been tossed aside.”

Cobb said, “Trump believes the taxpayers’ money is his. We know that Todd Blanche and Trump, you know, tried to take $1.8 billion in taxpayer money to reward Trump and to reward the violent protesters from January 6th. So the 20 million, you know, sort of pales in comparison to 1.8 billion. But this is an administration that just simply does not care. The rule of law has been tossed aside. I mean, if Trump is selling his advanced thoughts to Wall Street firms for $100,000 a week, and if he made $2 billion in crypto last year, this is the kind of thing where, you know, Trump doesn’t care about the law. This is all about his, you know, his self-aggrandizement, which is prohibited under the under the law.”

He added, “This is all part of the part and parcel of Trump’s assault on elections, from the post office, to the cybersecurity infrastructure, to the Justice Department Civil Rights division, sending a 300% increase in poll watchers to the polls, who are not there as they have been historically, since the 60s, you know, to enable people to be allowed to exercise their vote. No, they’re there with the hope that they can find something that provides a pretext or justification for declared emergency that can be used to then interfere with the election. So we’re we’re in trouble. We have to be vigilant, and people need to get out and vote in big numbers.”

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