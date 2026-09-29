Warner on Iran: ‘This War Is a Disaster on Every Front’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said the Trump administration’s military action in Iran “is a disaster on every front.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “President Trump, it’s continued mixed messaging. On one hand, he’s threatening to annihilate Iran, and on the other, he says, well, negotiations are going to be resuming soon and the war will be over before you know it. You know, it seems as prices continue to go higher and higher because of this conflict, it seems like we’re just in a complete and utter stalemate.”

Warner said, “Well, this is what happens when you start a war of choice without a plan. You know, they wanted to change the regime. Well, they killed the last guys, but the current guys are worse than before. We don’t have any activity to get the enriched uranium. It would have required 15,000 troops on the ground getting those canisters out while the Iranians were bombing us. They still have missiles and drones. We turn down Ukrainian technology, which could have taken down Iranian drones at $5,000 a pop. We’re spending $2.5 million per missile to take down some of those, some of those drones.”

He added, “And clearly we’ve got $4.50 gas, we’ve got $6.40 diesel. And I don’t see any scenario, even if the president declares victory tomorrow, where at the end of the day, Iran is not going to extract some kind of toll coming from oil and natural gas that will come out of that area. This war is a disaster on every front. The American people know it. It’s driving up inflation, you know, mortgage rates at 7%. And candidly, I have not heard any plan at all on how to extract ourselves. That’s a disaster.”

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