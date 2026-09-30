GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump’s Deportations Not ‘Humanitarian’ or ‘Christian’ Enough

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said President Donald Trump’s deportation policy is not humanitarian or Christian enough for most Americans.

Bacon said, “We took a strength of the Republicans. We owned the immigration debate. The last election, 2 to 1 voters said they wanted Republicans to fix the border, get rid of violent people and criminals. And the president did that. But then we went from one extreme to the other extreme, where we’re actually deporting people who were here legally and were working, were being a plus or asset to our communities. And I can give you many different examples. In this young woman’s case, her mom brought her here at 16. They came to the border, reported into the border. They were allowed in. So they came in legally. By the way, she taught herself English. She was an honor graduate at high school and college. She got herself a pilot’s license, and wanted to work for the airlines. This lady pulled herself up by her own bootstraps or she was abandoned and we deported her. And I can’t see a single positive for deporting someone like that. And there’s a lot of other examples like this. So I think we, the Republicans or President Trump, took a strength and turned it into a weakness within two years.”

He added, “Most voters want something that’s common sense, secure borders. We don’t want violent people. We also want some common sense on deporting people who have been here ten, 20 years, have families, own homes. They’re working. They’re adding to their community. What good is it to deport those folks? And there was no goodness deporting Mariana, who I was talking about there. We’ve taken people who’ve been here legally under TPS, they’re here legally, they’re working, they have families, we’re deporting them. And I don’t see a benefit to America or to these people. And I think most Americans want a more humanitarian, a Christian, or decent policy here. But they also rejected President Biden’s open borders. They want something that’s common sense, more in the middle. And we went, we’re going from one extreme to the other extreme. And I think it’s going to hurt us in November, unfortunately.”

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