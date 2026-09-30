Rachel Maddow: ‘Trump Moved Explicitly to Make Sure No Human Can Interfere with Robots’ Ability to Kill Us’

During Tuesday’s “Late Night” on NBC, MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow criticized President Donald Trump for what she alleged was allowing artificial intelligence (AI) that would enable robots to kill humans.

“Another thing, I don’t want to be — AI, right?” host Seth Meyers said. “Like, we’re living this moment where—certainly in the last, like, two weeks, scarier prognostications about what the future of AI will be. I don’t necessarily think if we had Democrats in power, we’d be better set for this moment. But we do seem like we have a guy in charge who doesn’t want to think about it at all. Is this the wrong guy to solve AI?”

Maddow replied, “I will say two things. First of all, The Washington Post just reported this week that Trump administration lawyers made sure to scuttle the international discussions that would have said that AI programs aren’t allowed to kill people with military weapon systems without humans checking first on what they’re trying to kill. So, Trump moved explicitly to make sure no human can interfere with robots’ ability to kill us. So, it’s, like, been hard, I think, to imagine, ‘How is it that the AI Apocalypse would happen? How is it that AI might kill us?’ Well, the really easy thing to imagine is them using military weapons to kill us, and Trump is intervening to make sure they can.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

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