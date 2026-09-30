Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Warner: Don’t See Way We Avoid Iran Imposing Oil and Gas Toll

Video Source: MS NOW
Ian Hanchett

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that he doesn’t see a way where “Iran is not going to extract some kind of toll coming from oil and natural gas that will come out of that area.”

Warner said, “[W]e’ve got $4.50 gas. We’ve got $6.40 diesel. And I don’t see any scenario, even if the president declares victory tomorrow, where, at the end of the day, Iran is not going to extract some kind of toll coming from oil and natural gas that will come out of that area.”

He continued, “This war is a disaster on every front. The American people know it. It’s driving up inflation. Mortgage rates hit 7%. And, candidly, I have not heard any plan at all on how to extract ourselves. That’s a disaster.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.