Warren Pushes Data Center Moratorium, Says Senate Dems Are ‘All Pretty Much There, That We Want to See Regulations’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued for a national data center moratorium until certain conditions are met and said that, among Democrats, “I think we’re all pretty much there, that we want to see regulations.”

Warren said that “you do a national moratorium until the data centers can establish, to the satisfaction of the local community, that the full costs of the data center…is going to be absorbed by the data center and not pushed off on the folks who live there.”

Co-host Becky Quick then asked, “[W]hat support do you have in the Senate at this point to do what you’re talking about, a national moratorium on this?”

Warren responded, “Democrats, I think we’re all pretty much there, that we want to see regulations. And look, for all of you market folks, this should be a yes, yes, yes, because what it’s really saying is if you want to come in and make money off these data centers, then you may need to make sure you’re not externalizing costs to communities and to everyone else.”

Warren also called for preventing the export of “cutting-edge” chips to China.

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