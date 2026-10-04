Justice Alito: I’m ‘Concerned’ About Concerted Efforts to ‘Intimidate the Court’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he is concerned about concerted efforts to “intimidate the Court.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “The president has gotten a lot of attention this week for making statements about some of your colleagues. Now, he seems to be a big fan of yours. He thinks that you generally get things right. There are other times that some of the people he’s calling out now, he has had great affection and compliment for them as well.”

After playing a clip of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Bream asked, “Do you worry about public figures making statements about the Court? Or are you guys so insulated doing your work here that it doesn’t really impact the internal conversations here?”

Alito said, “I put all of that out of my mind. I trust that my colleagues put all that out of their minds. But I am concerned about the escalation in public rhetoric in general and about the things that people in important positions say about the Supreme Court as a whole and about individual justices. I’m concerned about the long-term effect of that on the standing of the Court.”

He added, “I am concerned about that. There has been a concerted effort to intimidate the court and justices on the court, to try to influence us to decide cases differently from the way in which we have been deciding them. And I am concerned about the future of the court. I think it’s an important institution. It has not always done the right thing, but I think on the whole it has been fundamental in protecting our Constitutional structure and the rights that all Americans enjoy.”

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