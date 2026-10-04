Sen. John Kennedy: I’m Thinking About Running for President

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he is thinking about running for president in 2028.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you, the list of potential 2028 candidates continues to grow, as you know and as you say. And you’ve been out on the campaign trail. I know you’ve even spent time in New Hampshire. Senator, are you thinking about running for president?”

Kennedy said, “Yeah.”

He added, “My plans right now are to run for reelection. But as I’ve said before, if I don’t think I can be effective in the Senate anymore, I would consider it. You know, what’s the old Judds song, Why not me on a rainy day? Why not me to love your blues away? But I haven’t made a decision. If a bunch of, on my side of the aisle, if a bunch of goobers run, and I think they’re goobers and one of the goobers might win, and I think I could do a better job, I would consider running. But right now, I’m running for reelection.”

Welker said, “You’d likely be running against Vice President JD Vance. Why should Republican voters pick you over JD Vance?”

Kennedy said, “Oh, I’m not going to talk about another potential candidate. I’m just not there yet. I assume JD is going to run just like I think Rahm is going to run, but I think it’ll be good for both parties to have to have a full field.”

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