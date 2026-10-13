GOP Rep. Barrett: Should Move to Having Gulf Partners Opening Strait of Hormuz

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) discussed the situation in Iran and stated that “we have to move into a position where the Gulf state partners are opening the Strait of Hormuz.”

Barrett said, “Congress hasn’t voted to authorize the current conflict in Iran. That’s something that I think is deserved by the American people. It’s certainly what our Constitution requires, and that’s why I voted with the War Powers resolutions to require Congress to take action on that or to begin to close out this conflict.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got to lean on the Gulf state partners to really enforce the provisions that would open the Straits of Hormuz. Certainly, Iran having a nuclear weapon is something that no one should tolerate, and that’s something that we have to make sure doesn’t happen. But I think we have to move into a position where the Gulf state partners are opening the Strait of Hormuz.”

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