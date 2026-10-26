Peltola: Iran War ‘Driving All of Our Costs Through the Roof’ and People ‘Being Crushed by Corporate Greed’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate nominee Mary Peltola stated that people are “just being crushed by corporate greed” and also argued that it is “this war in Iran that is driving all of our costs through the roof.”

Peltola said that Alaskans “are obsessed, we are very concerned with affordability and the costs of everyday items and corporate greed, just being crushed by corporate greed. We are very, very interested, across Alaska, in stopping corruption.”

Later, she added, “We are getting out. We are, in these last eight days, making sure that we have the resources to get out and talk with Alaskans about — reminding Alaskans that Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) has voted fourteen times for this war in Iran that is driving all of our costs through the roof.”

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