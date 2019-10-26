A rescue dog is being hailed a hero after she chased two suspects away from her family’s home in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Resident Tim Ryan said he was scared for the safety of both of his teenage daughters after he learned that two people tried to break into their home on Old Dam Neck Road recently when the girls were there alone.

“I’m afraid to think of what could’ve happened. If the guy was crazy enough, he could’ve maybe hurt my children,” he told WTKR.

Ryan showed reporters the broken doorframe on his patio door and said he thinks when it fell to the ground, that was the moment one of his daughters realized something was wrong.

“I think when he popped this off and it fell… it scared my daughter that was sitting on the couch,” he said.

Ryan believes the suspects jumped on top of their blue recycling bin and climbed over the fence to enter the backyard.

“There were a bunch of cop cars here already, the K-9 unit was here, police helicopter was flying overhead,” Ryan said, adding that his was the only break-in he knew of in the area.

However, Ryan’s eldest daughter, Kelly, said their half-lab, half-pit rescue dog named Penelope scared the burglars away with her fierce bark.

“I was shocked. I really thought she would just lick the guy to death,” Ryan said of the brave animal.

So far, police have found no fingerprints matching those that were discovered on the doorframe of the family’s home.

Despite the attempted break-in, Ryan said their family is doing alright and noted that he feels much better knowing that Penelope is around to keep them safe.

“Unbelievably surprising and rewarding to know that you have a dog that did that. It gives me a little more comfort when I’m not home and my kids are home by themselves,” he concluded.