Teacher of the Year Arrested for Alleged Oral Sex with Student

A teacher was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly performed oral sex on a male student at a high school in Round Rock, Texas.

In a letter to parents, school officials at Round Rock High School said they were first informed November 18 that Randi Chaverria, 36, reportedly had an “improper relationship” with the student, according to KXAN.

“Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” Principal Matt Groff wrote.

Chaverria resigned from her teaching position with Round Rock ISD on November 19, the day after the accusations surfaced.

Authorities said text messages sent between the two individuals backed up the student’s claims regarding the nature of their relationship.

KXAN reported:

Round Rock Police say they spoke with the student who explained that during the fall semester “on several occasions” Chaverria called him and had sexual contact with him, including performing oral sex. This student told police that the two had oral sex twice in Chaverria’s classroom.

Tuesday, Chaverria turned herself in at the Williamson County Jail and was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second-degree felony. However, records show the former teacher was released that afternoon once she posted bond.

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rock High School and Round Rock ISD,” Groff wrote. “Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.”

Prior to her hiring, Chaverria passed a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and several employment reference checks.

In May, the former Family and Consumer Science teacher was named the district’s 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Recent data from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) showed a rise in inappropriate relationships between teachers and students, according to KVUE.

“One explanation for the recent spike in relationships could be because of the ‘Pass the Trash’ state law passed in 2017, which strengthened requirements for principals and superintendents to report inappropriate relationships,” the report stated.