Woman Forced to Be Getaway Driver on First Date

Christopher Castillo used a dating app to choose an unwitting woman as his getaway driver on their first date.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Castillo, also known as the “Bad Wig Bandit,” plead guilty to charges of armed robbery, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. All of these crimes were committed on December 5, 2016 — Castillo’s first date with an unnamed woman he had never met in person.

The red flags started waving early: Castillo’s prospective girlfriend picked him up from his parents’ home in Chepachet, Rhode Island, and drove him 30 minutes east, toward North Attleboro, Massachusetts, while he drank wine in the passenger’s seat. Castillo then allegedly asked her to pull in to the Bristol County Savings Bank for a moment.

Castillo entered the bank, pulled a gun on a teller, and demanded $1,000 because he was “really hurting.” After taking the money, he ran out of the building to his date’s Nissan Maxima, holding his sunglasses, hat, and gun. Stunned and panicking, when he told his date to “fucking go,” that is exactly what she did.

Castillo’s unfortunate date safely bailed out as soon as she heard the sirens and saw squad cards approaching in her rearview mirror. Castillo was decidedly less civil, and “violently struggled” when officers took him down. The $1,000 was found in his wallet.

While the outing did not end with any charges against his unwilling accomplice, Castillo will serve a five-year sentence for his part in the “worst date ever.”