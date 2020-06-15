Father and Son Allegedly Caught Stabbing a 12-Year-Old Boy

A Washington state father and 12-year-old son teamed up to stab another 12-year-old boy as part of an ongoing fight between the two boys, police said.

Martinez D. Mitchell, 43, allegedly ran up to the victim and punched him before holding him while his 12-year-old son allegedly pummeled and stabbed him, the Everett Herald reported.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his bicep, finger, and wrist in the alleged attack that took place at the Heatherwood Apartments on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old victim was rushed to a Seattle hospital and is expected to survive, KOMO reported.

Police contacted the two boys several times over the past few months, according to a police report obtained by the Herald.

Both kids recently targeted each other with eggs, and police found remnants of a recent attack at both of their apartments on Wednesday. Police said a knife was also reportedly found at the scene.

Witnesses told the police the latest squabble between the boys started over potential damage to a car.

Police found Mitchell’s son at the apartment after the alleged attack, and he was taken into custody and booked into a juvenile detention center for investigation of first-degree assault.

He was released Thursday and placed on house arrest.

Mitchell fled the apartment before the cops arrived, but turned himself in late Friday. Police charged him with first-degree assault on a child.

He remains in the Snohomish County Jail being held on $50,000 bond as of Monday, and also faces a parole violation, jail records show.