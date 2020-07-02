Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire and may appear in federal court Thursday, according to emerging reports.

NBC New York cites “senior law enforcement sources” who claim that Maxwell is in FBI custody for charges related to Epstein’s alleged sex crimes. She has long faced allegations of procuring underage girls for him, earning the nickname of Epstein’s “madam.” Reuters reported in December that the FBI was investigating Maxwell.

The disgraced investor — who had once run in elite circles, flying celebrities and politicians to his private domain dubbed “Lolita Island” — was convicted in 2008 for soliciting an underage prostitute, a 14-year-old girl. However, his brief sentence allowed for 72 hours of “work release” every week. After many years of simmering complaints regarding his light plea deal, federal prosecutors charged Epstein on additional counts of sex trafficking of minors. Months later, he died in prison, setting off a flurry of debate over whether his untimely death was a suicide or murder.

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart News for updates.