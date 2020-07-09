Ohio Man with Cerebral Palsy Attacked During May Riots

The Columbus Division of Police is calling on the public for help in locating people who participated in an attack on a disabled resident on May 31.

Video evidence shared by Ohio law enforcement authorities shows several presently unidentified individuals engaging violently with the man’s vehicle at approximately 7:00 p.m. Rioters struck the vehicle, pulled open the doors and trunk, and even threw a bicycle at the back of the car during the violent demonstrations in Columbus on May 31.

Notably, some other demonstrators attempted to stop the attack, putting themselves between the man and his aggressors. The man recording the video can also be heard begging the rioters to stop. Police say the attackers also engaged violently with those who tried to prevent — and then stop — the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the perpetrators to contact Detective Steven Nace of the Columbus Police Department.