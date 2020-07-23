Ohio Man Arrested, Accused of Kneeling on Child’s Neck in Photo

Clark County is reviewing potential charges against a man who allegedly knelt on a two-year-old child’s neck in an image posted to social media on Tuesday.

Isaiah Jackson was arrested on a probation violation after investigation of a photo posted online, allegedly depicting the 20-year-old Clark County resident kneeling on the neck of a crying toddler — whose hands are held behind his back by an off-screen individual. The image is an apparent mimicry of the alleged killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, with the caption “Blm now mf.”

Investigators immediately made contact with the mother, her son, and Jackson. “Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz told WHIO.

According to emergency scanner records, “deputies, police, and medics were called to two different addresses Tuesday morning in Clark County as a part of the investigation.” The child was transported to a hospital for evaluation but was found to be uninjured.

Neither the charges nor any further details regarding the identities of those involved have been released, but the investigation has only just begun. “We are looking into this case; however, it is still an active investigation. At this point, we are actively looking into it and we are VERY early on into this investigation,” Major Chris Clark added in an e-mailed statement.

Lt. Shultz said the county prosecutor’s office will “provide a determination of the scope and breadth of the felony charges” Jackson is likely to face.