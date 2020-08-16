Man Dies in Attack Outside New York City Bagel Shop

A 36-year-old man died after getting involved in a fight outside of a New York City bagel shop Saturday morning.

Officers said they found Dashawn Bush, of Brooklyn, unconscious on the ground outside Hudson Bagel at 4:20 a.m. on Christopher Street, CBS New York reported.

Bush was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, WABC reported.

Investigators say the victim got into an altercation with another man that turned physical, leading to an attack that caused Bush to lose consciousness.

Police say the suspect’s dreadlocks are green.

Bush’s sister told the New York Post that he had worked as an Amazon sorter in Brooklyn and had been in that position for about “two to three months.” Bush had been out celebrating a birthday before the fight began.

The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests at the time of publication.