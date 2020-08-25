A prison inmate allegedly killed a fellow inmate serving two life sentences for sex offenses at a Florida prison last week.

Nelson Sanderson, 79, was pronounced dead August 17 following a fatal attack at the Century Correctional Institute in Escambia County, Florida, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Sanderson was serving two life sentences for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between July 2010 and July 2012, according to Florida Department of Corrections records obtained by the Fort Myers News-Press.

Prison officials declined to comment on what prompted the attack or who the attacker was.

The department told the News Journal:

The safe and secure operation of Florida’s correctional institutions is the Department of Corrections’ top priority. Every inmate death is thoroughly investigated by law enforcement and the Department’s Office of Inspector General to ensure independent oversight and absolute accountability at all levels.

Court records show that Sanderson was found guilty in 2016 of molesting a child under the age of 12 and was listed under a sex offender registry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General are currently conducting a homicide investigation.