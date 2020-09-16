Report: Kamala Harris Promoted Bail Fund that Sprang Man Accused of Molesting Child

A bail fund that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) promoted on Twitter to assist protesters arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, riots earlier this year has freed a man accused of sexually molesting a child, the Daily Caller News Foundation reports.

The foundation reported Wednesday:

A bail fund promoted by Sen. Kamala Harris helped a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl get out of jail in July, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) also helped post bail in August for a man accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman as he burglarized her home, court documents show. One week after his release the man was found to be in violation of his bail. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told the DCNF on Wednesday there is still an active felony warrant out for that man’s arrest. Court documents reviewed by the DCNF reveal that the bail fund also provided support in June to a man who allegedly stomped on and robbed a victim on the streets of Minneapolis on May 25, the same day George Floyd died while in police custody.

Harris, the running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, encouraged her supporters to donate to the fund in a June 1 tweet, posted when the nationwide riots were at their worst:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

As Breitbart News noted in August, the fund also supports defunding the police.

The platform created by the “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force” promises to “end cash bail” across the country if Biden wins.

