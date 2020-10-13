Las Vegas Man Indicted in ‘Thrill Killing’ of Sleeping Homeless Man

A grand jury indicted a Las Vegas man on Tuesday in two random shootings, including one described by the police as a “thrill killing” of a homeless man.

Noah Green, 21, faces multiple charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, destroying evidence, battery with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, and three counts of carrying a concealed firearm, the Las Vegas Journal-Review reported.

Las Vegas Police said a passerby found the body of Brent Lloyd, 48, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head on July 13.

A surveillance camera caught the suspected unprovoked killing from a distance, with authorities calling it a “thrill killing.”

Police said they also found two videos of random shootings on Green’s cellphone, filmed from a shooter’s perspective. He was accused of damaging the cellphone to destroy evidence of his crimes.

One of the videos showed Lloyd being shot while he slept. Two days after Lloyd was killed, he shot Wilbur Salibad, 60, in the chest while he was walking his dog a quarter of a mile away from Green’s apartment.

Salibad survived the attack, but was wounded.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced July 20 that Green was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges. The grand jury indictment against Green added three additional charges.

Green’s case will now go directly to trial.

Green is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bond as of Monday afternoon. His arraignment hearing is set for Friday afternoon in Clark County District Court.