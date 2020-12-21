12-Year-Old Defends Home from Intruder: ‘I Kicked the Door into His Face’

A 12-year-old girl left alone kept her cool while defending her California home against an intruder.

“I heard like pounding. I thought it was knocking because I had my headphones in. And when I took my headphones off, I realized that somebody was actually trying to come into the house,” 12-year-old Nyletta Lincoln told KTXL.

Lincoln was by herself around 12:00 p.m. on Friday when, she said, a stranger tried to open her front door.

“He said ‘Let me in.’ And I yelled ‘No!’ And I kicked the door into his face and so,” she said as her father, Paul Lincoln, got a kick out of her description of the event.

“I was really scared. But I just knew, I knew he couldn’t come into the house. And I knew just to protect my own house. I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want him stealing anything in my house. So, I protected it,” Lincoln explained.

Police called Lincoln’s father to inform him of the situation and let him know his daughter was fine.

Woodland Police Sgt. Victoria Danzl said officers already responding to a prowling call arrested the suspect outside the Lincolns’ front door.

In November, the police said the same suspect was arrested for prowling after he was discovered digging through trash in a resident’s yard.