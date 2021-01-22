ADT Home Security Technician Admits Spying on ‘Attractive’ Customers

Telesforo Aviles pleaded guilty to computer fraud on Thursday after admitting he abused his position at ADT to spy on customers having sex.

Aviles, 35, was fired from ADT Security Systems in April 2019 after accessing customer security camera feeds more than 9,600 times in a six-month period. The former technician said he spied on more than 200 “attractive” customers to observe naked women and couples having sex.

His method of intrusion was, perhaps surprisingly, straightforward. Aviles would “routinely [add] his personal email address to customers’ ‘ADT Pulse’ accounts,” telling any customer who noticed “he needed to add himself temporarily in order to ‘test’ the system.” With the real-time remote access to video feeds within ADT Pulse, his voyeurism was all too easy.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said:

Mr. Aviles took note of which homes had attractive women, then repeatedly logged into these customers’ accounts in order to view their footage for sexual gratification, he admits. Plea papers indicate he watched numerous videos of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside their homes.

Aviles, featured on a September 2019 episode of Inside Edition, faces up to five years in prison for his crime. Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah offered a statement. “This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments,” Shah said. “We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust.”