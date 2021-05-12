A woman got out of her car and allegedly spat on a man, who allegedly spat back before the fight escalated into something more physical at a North Carolina gas station, according to an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

The video showed the woman exiting her vehicle, then appearing to spit into the driver’s window of a parked car before the man in the car exited his vehicle and spat back.

The dispute occurred after the woman’s car got into a fender-bender with the man’s car when she tried to cut the line to get gas at a Marathon station in Knightdale, North Carolina, WRAL reported.

Police responded to the incident, charging the man with assault on a female and damage to personal property and charging the woman with simple assault.

The rage at the pump occurred amid concerns that gas might run out at gas stations throughout the East Coast after the Colonial Pipeline was shut down due to a ransomware attack.

Gas prices shot up to more than $3 a gallon Wednesday as many drivers attempted to fill their vehicles.