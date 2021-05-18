17-Year-Old Accused of Fatally Shooting Florida Woman, One Suspect Sought

A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Florida mother of two has been taken into custody, and one suspect is still being sought.

Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray is facing one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting, WFTV reported.

Investigators said two suspects followed Roxana Sanchez to her house and fatally shot her on May 8, the day before Mother’s Day.

On Friday, May 7, Sanchez and her friend went out to go shopping and eat dinner in Waterford Lakes. When they were on the way home, two men allegedly followed them home and tried to get them out of the car before fatally shooting Sanchez, WESH reported.

Officials say the shooting was a botched carjacking.

Sanchez later died from her wounds at a local hospital.

Detectives are still looking for the second suspect and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Sanchez’s sister, Yahaira Viado, launched a GoFundMe page to cover hospital and funeral expenses for Sanchez’s family.

“She had an infectious smile and always had the best advice. She changed our lives and helped us out whenever she could. She was senselessly shot and killed on her driveway while her husband and kids were sound asleep,” Viado wrote on the page.

“These cowards did not think how it would severely impact her life and those around her,” she added.