Man Who Allegedly Sold Teen Lethal Dose of Fentanyl Arrested for Murder

The man who allegedly sold a fatal dose of the drug fentanyl to a high school senior in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, was recently arrested for murder.

“According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Franklin Senfles was arrested for one count of second-degree murder in the death of Hailey Deickman and one count of attempted second-degree murder for another victim,” WWL-TV reported Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a call about an overdose on May 14. When officials arrived at the scene, the deputies and emergency medical personnel found Deickman and another victim unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post:

The subsequent investigation revealed that Senfles was positively identified as being directly involved in the illegal drug transaction with Hailey Deickman. The investigation revealed the illegal drug transaction occurred prior to PPSO receiving the 911 call of Deickman’s overdose. On the afternoon of May 18, 2021, Deickman was legally pronounced dead at Ochsner Hospital Westbank Campus.

The 18-year-old who was about to graduate is believed to have ingested half a street pill sold as prescription Percocet, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“We had two young females take what appears to be maybe fentanyl,” Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, Jerry Turlich, Jr., said.

The second victim, who has not been identified, survived the ordeal.