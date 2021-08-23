Chicago Sees at Least 158 Expressway/Roadway Shootings Thus Far in 2021

AWR Hawkins

There have been at least 158 shootings on Chicago expressways/roadways thus far in 2021.

WGN-TV observed there were “133 shootings on local highways” in Chicago by mid-July of this year.

Just after mid-August, the Chicago Sun-Times noted “157 reports of shootings this year on the Chicago area’s eight expressways and Illinois 394.” At that point, the 157th shooting resulted in the death of 67-year-old grandmother Denise M. Huguelet.

Breitbart News reported that Huguelet was killed Tuesday when she and her husband’s vehicle got caught in crossfire on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

ABC 7 pointed out that Huguelet was shot in the chest shortly after 10 p.m. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, another shooting occurred on the Eisenhower Expressway, bringing the tally for Chicago expressway/roadway shootings to at least 158.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that two people were killed around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway led to a crash.

There were three occupants in vehicle that was targeted during the shooting. The driver was shot multiple times and crashed, then he and a rear-seat passenger both died.

