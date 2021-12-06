Bus Driver Beaten in Chicago; 21 Juveniles Arrested in Loop Chaos

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus driver was beaten brutally on Saturday night in an attack that was allegedly caught on video and posted on social media, as police arrested 21 juveniles during a night of chaos in the city’s downtown Loop.

Video allegedly showing the attack has been circulating online, though police have not confirmed its authenticity, according to Fox News:

Here's a video of the youths beating a CTA bus driver during last night's wildings. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/fumVvOieY8 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) December 5, 2021

Local ABC affiliate WLS-7 reported:

A CTA bus driver was hospitalized after two people beat him Saturday night in the Loop. About 9 p.m., the driver, a 49-year-old man, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, police said. He was listed in fair condition, police said. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

On Dec. 1, a CTA train operator was similarly attacked by two teenagers.

Fox News reported: “Violence plagued the Loop in Chicago on Saturday night. A 15-year-old was shot in the arm, dozens of young people flooded the area, fights broke out, police made 21 arrests of youths, a police officer suffered a broken arm, another officer was injured, and a convenience store owner was punched in the face.”

It was the latest example of mass violence in the city, which has paralleled “mass looting” events in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

