VIDEO: At Least Six Injured in Los Angeles Grocery Store Shooting

Six people were injured during a shooting Friday at a grocery store in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The incident happened at the strip mall at 10211 S. Avalon Blvd, outside the Superior Grocers, ABC 7 reported.

Aerial video footage showed the store with what appeared to be broken glass on the ground outside its front doors:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four individuals were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, and the additional two people received treatment at the scene, the ABC report continued:

Several of the patients were shot while others suffered graze wounds, LAFD said. One suffered a glass injury, according to the fire department. A spokesperson told Eyewitness News one of the shooting victims is reportedly a 54-year-old woman who was shot in the back. According to police, the two suspects – who were described only as Black males – fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.

The surrounding area was closed off as authorities continued to investigate. Citizens with more information regarding what happened were asked to contact officials.

Meanwhile, homicides reached a 15-year high in Democrat-run, gun-controlled Los Angeles, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“The precise figure on homicides is 392 for the year, as of December 29, 2021. The figure of 392 means Los Angeles saw more homicides this year than any year since 2007,” the article read.

In early December, Beverly Hills increased police officer presence because of the spike in crime:

In addition, the gun business was doing well as the rich and famous went to Beverly Hills’ sole gun store, Beverly Hills Guns, seeking protection from the dangers of day-to-day life in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Magazine reported that “since opening in July 2020, the store has seen upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills increasingly in a panic following several high-profile smash-and-grab and violent home invasion robberies.”