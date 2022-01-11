Officers have reportedly arrested a 16-year-old boy after a good Samaritan was killed by a New York subway train when he leapt onto the tracks to rescue an individual allegedly being assaulted by a gang.

“The teen who was arrested is thought to be part of the gang pursuing the first man, who fell into the tracks shortly after the start of the new year at Fordham Road station in the Bronx. The Good Samaritan jumped in to save him, but was hit by the train himself,” the Daily Mail reported Monday.

It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. January 1 on the southbound B/D train’s platform, the New York Police Department (NYPD) explained.

Authorities released images of suspects and are currently investigating the case.

A 38-year-old man fell on the subway tracks after being attacked by a group of assailants and a good Samaritan was struck and killed by a train trying to save him. Posted by FOX 5 / Fox5NY.com on Sunday, January 9, 2022

“It is not clear which of the suspects, if any, is the 16-year-old who has been arrested. The NYPD did not immediately respond to questions from DailyMail.com,” the outlet said.

A group approached a 38-year-old man, showed a knife, and began assaulting the individual, the article read. However, officers were not sure if he fell or was pushed down onto the tracks.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man jumped onto the tracks and apparently got the first victim to safety.

“The Good Samaritan, however, was ‘subsequently struck by the oncoming train, causing his death,'” the Mail report said.

The initial victim suffered a fractured arm during the incident, and his condition and name were unknown.

“During the assault, the victim fell to the roadbed while an oncoming train approached,” officers noted.

In December, people began returning to the New York City subway but statistics showed a rise in subway crime, according to CBS New York:

During November, statistics show the daily robbery average underground increased from 1.3 to 2.9. The daily major felony average rose from 3.8 to 7.8. There were 88 robberies in the system in Nov. 2021, compared to 39 in Nov. 2020. From January-November, felony assaults were up, but robberies were actually down from last year: 466 in 2021 compared to 534 in 2020. The total number of major felonies, including assault, rape, murder, robbery and burglary, are down. From January-November 2021, it was 1,581. For 2020, it was 1,626. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, it was 2,227.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently announced an increase in officer presence in the subway system as crime wrecked the city.

“The omnipresence is the key,” Adams stated. “People feel as though the system is not safe because they don’t see their officers.”