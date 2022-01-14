WATCH: Thousands of Stolen Packages Cover Downtown LA Train Tracks

Staggering footage shows thousands of reportedly stolen and discarded packages lining a stretch of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles.

I’m told by law enforcement these @UPS bags are especially sought after by thieves opening cargo containers… they are often full of boxes with merchandise bound for residential addresses. More valuable than say, a cargo container full of low value bulky items like toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/Tj5bQNIeby — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

The vision, captured by CBSLA, shows one person scurrying along the tracks holding a “container used to hold smaller packages,” the outlet reports. Video captured by CBSLA photojournalist John Schreiber also documents a Union Pacific officer chasing after two people who reportedly looked to be sifting through the sea of cardboard.

Responsibility for policing the railroad right of way falls on Union Pacific Police… not local agencies like LAPD. We did see Union Pacific police chasing two people today off the tracks and keeping an eye on things. pic.twitter.com/M5aQSrkGZW — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 14, 2022

“As you can see, trains frequently slow or stop in this area as they get worked into the @UnionPacific Intermodal facility near Downtown LA,” Schreiber tweeted. “The thieves use this opportunity to break open containers and take what’s inside. I’d say every 4th or 5th rail car had opened containers.”

As you can see, trains frequently slow or stop in this area as they get worked into the @UnionPacific Intermodal facility near Downtown LA. The thieves use this opportunity to break open containers and take what’s inside. I’d say every 4th or 5th rail car had opened containers. pic.twitter.com/PHpujyB84M — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

“Sources told CBSLA that the locks Union Pacific uses are easy to cut, and officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they don’t respond to reports of a train robbery unless Union Pacific asks them for help, which they said is rare,” the outlet reports.

Among items discarded and left behind were at-home coronavirus test kits.

Sources told the outlet that the section of tracks was cleaned about a month ago, meaning the current mess is merely from the past thirty days or so. Sources added that the tracks were cleaned up three months ago as well.

Union Pacific provided CBSLA with a statement on the matter:

“Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California, and we have taken several steps to address this criminal activity. These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers. “We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders.”

CBSLA checked the tracking status of one discarded package, which stated “in transit” and was scheduled to be delivered that day.

The report is especially frustrating given delivery times are already significantly hampered by supply chain issues under the Biden Administration.