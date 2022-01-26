U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities in Chicago seized two parcels of counterfeit vaccination cards bound to the greater Detroit area from Moldova.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, CBP Chicago announced it had intercepted the packages, one containing 100 false vaccination cards and the other carrying 30 phony cards.

Two packages arriving from Moldova, heading to 2 separate residences in Livonia, MI, were seized by Chicago CBP. One parcel contained 100 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards & the other contained 30 counterfeit cards. Criminals are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to make $$$. pic.twitter.com/THMqqNnGpS — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) January 26, 2022

According to CBP Chicago, the cards were headed to two separate addresses in Livonia, Michigan, and were sent from the Eastern European country of Moldova.

In a separate incident in upstate New York this month, a couple allegedly presented falsified vaccination cards to enter a Buffalo Bills playoff game on January 15, Breitbart News reports. They were arraigned Tuesday and could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

