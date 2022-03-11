Community members in North Stockton, California, are concerned after a suspect pretending to be a candy salesman and three others were involved in an apparent robbery.

The incident happened Monday in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane and the suspects were recorded on a Ring doorbell camera, ABC 10 reported.

The armed suspects pushed their way into the house, then escaped with the homeowner’s personal items.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department shared the video clip and said, “Officers met with the victim who advised she answered a knock at the door to one of the suspects, who was posing as a candy vendor.”

The footage showed a man wearing a black shirt and medical mask while carrying an orange box standing at the door.

Moments after the homeowner appeared to exchange money with him, three more men approached, shoving their way through the door as the man with the box moved aside:

The man appeared to put a black mask over his head before removing it and walking away from the scene.