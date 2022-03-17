Police: Chicago Robbery Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Person Confronting Him

A man in Chicago allegedly tried to rob a gas station Tuesday and was involved in a stabbing in an area that has suffered an increase in crime.

According to law enforcement, 33-year-old Rachide Anderson allegedly tried to commit the crime in the 7600 block of South State Street, Fox 32 reported on Wednesday: A Chicago man is facing charges after attempting to rob a South Side gas station early Tuesday and stabbing a good Samaritan who confronted him. Posted by Fox 32 Chicago on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

But the moment another man at the scene tried to stop him, the suspect reportedly hit and stabbed the individual.

Recent law enforcement data showed that crime in Chicago has increased with citizens experiencing more burglaries, thefts, and stolen car incidents.

As Fox 32 reported on March 1:

At least 88 people have been murdered in Chicago this year, up from 85 at the same time last year. Aggravated batteries are up 15%, robberies up 10% and sexual assaults up 9%, according to the data released Tuesday. Property crimes registered even sharper increases: Thefts up 61%, burglaries 33% and motor vehicle thefts 45%. The last category does not include carjackings, which the department defines as vehicles taken by force.

On Sunday, seven men were hurt at a pizza shop in Chicago when someone inside a car opened fire, according to Breitbart News.

“The seven injuries were part of a weekend in which 13 people were shot and wounded in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago, and one person was shot and killed,” the article said.

In December, Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) accused Lightfoot of placing officers “in danger” amid the crime surge:

Mayor Lightfoot said last week that our safety is her number one priority, but her policies that not only impact my safety, but the safety of our brave men and women who are on the front line of law enforcement, have been contradictory to those words. She has left many of our police districts without officers, forced many of them that have a beat assigned to them to go to their job without a partner, and often times puts their lives in danger.