Two suspects remain on the loose after police say they repeatedly punched a 28-year-old woman aboard a New York City subway train earlier this month.

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crimes Stoppers released surveillance footage of the suspects believed to be responsible for the March 2 attack.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 3/2/22 @ 5:25 PM, @NYPD84PCT, on a S/B “A” train approaching the Jay St subway station, these unknown individuals assaulted two victims causing physical injuries. ANY info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/UtSFcZoJV6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 24, 2022

Police said at approximately 5:25 p.m., the suspects approached the 28-year-old woman and repeatedly punched her in the face while aboard an “A” train nearing the Jay Street subway station in Brooklyn, WNBC reported.

Police said a 29-year-old man then came to her aid, and he too was punched in the face multiple times.

“The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition,” WNYW noted. “The male victim refused medical attention.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident or suspects to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The incident comes as crime rates have skyrocketed under the watch of Democratic Mayor Eric Adams.

Since Adams was sworn in on January 1 through March 20, the seven major felony offenses — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto — have climbed 45.2 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Transit crime is up an alarming 75 percent over the same period compared to last year.

The increase in crime has commuters concerned about their safety while using public transit.

A Morning Consult poll, commissioned by the Partnership for New York City, has found that 60 percent of commuters who work in New York City office buildings say safety is the most critical issue the city can address when it comes to public transit.

The poll surveyed 9,386 adults working in New York City offices between February 17- March 11. The full survey results’ margin of error is plus or minus one percent, and the interviews took place online.