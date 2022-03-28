VIDEO: Police Identify Man Accused of Hitting 73-Year-Old at Publix

Officials identified the individual who allegedly attacked an elderly man at a Publix in Winter Haven, Florida, on Saturday and the incident was caught on video, Fox 35 reported.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Monday authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Donald Ray Walker and also urged citizens with information regarding his location to contact them:

Warrant Obtained For 43 Year-Old Donald Ray WalkerWalker, who lives in Indian Lake Estates, has been identified as the… Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

In a social media post Saturday, the department detailed what happened and asked citizens to help them identify the suspect.

As the victim was walking out of the Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and stepped into the crosswalk, a Ford F250 apparently came too close to him, the post continued:

The victim yelled out to the driver and the truck slowed. A verbal exchange transpired as the truck continued to drive away. Our victim went towards the exit where the truck was heading toward Cypress Gardens Blvd. and the truck stopped. The male exited the truck and punched the elderly man. The victim said he was calling police so the suspect walked back over and pummeled the elderly man. He then took the cell phone out of the victim’s hand and smashed it to the ground not allowing him to call for help.

The department’s surveillance video showed the altercation that happened in the parking lot.

At one point, the individual near the truck stepped toward the other person, then appeared to hit him before walking away. However, when the victim moved closer, the other person shoved him to the ground and appeared to hit him multiple times:

Can you help identify the guy that pummeled a 73 year-old man?Today (3/26/22) around 2:20 p.m., our victim was walking out of Publix at SE Plaza along Cypress Gardens Blvd. As he entered the crosswalk, a pewter colored Ford F250 sped by faster than it should have and came very close to the victim. The victim yelled out to the driver and the truck slowed. A verbal exchange transpired as the truck continued to drive away. Our victim went towards the exit where the truck was heading toward Cypress Gardens Blvd. and the truck stopped.The male exited the truck and punched the elderly man. The victim said he was calling police so the suspect walked back over and pummeled the elderly man. He then took the cell phone out of the victim's hand and smashed it to the ground not allowing him to call for help. It is unknown what direction he left on Cypress Gardens Blvd.The suspect and his family had been eating at the China Buffet earlier where we are able to capture his image you see below.Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward. Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Saturday, March 26, 2022

As the victim got up off the ground, the other person turned and walked back to the truck.

Meanwhile, a social media user asked the Winter Haven Police Department for an update on the elderly man and the department replied, “Thank you for asking. He’s pretty banged up. At this time appears he will be okay.”