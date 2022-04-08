A shocking video obtained by TMZ apparently shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney drenched in what appears to be blood as she dons a bra and underwear with cuffed hands moments after she fatally stabbed her estranged boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, 27, in a Miami high-rise apartment, according to reports.

The incident occurred Sunday at their shared high-rise apartment, the Miami Herald reported. The Miami police, citing a preliminary investigation, said a domestic dispute ensued between the pair, and Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the New York Post that his client stabbed Obumseli after he grabbed her by the throat and attacked her.

Clenney, who has two million Instagram followers, desperately called 911 after the stabbing, but Obumseli died from a single chest wound after being taken to a hospital, according to the Miami Herald.

“She was later hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation,” the outlet noted.

As of Friday, no charges had been brought against the 25-year-old as prosecutors and police are still investigating whether the Obumseli’s death was in self-defense, according to the Miami Herald.

Per the outlet, Prieto said:

As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian’s family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events. This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who was consulted by Obumseli’s family, took to Instagram to express his displeasure over a lack of an arrest:

Our office has been consulted by the victim’s family and we have began a thorough review of the case. From just a cursory review of the evidence there appears to be more than sufficient probable cause to make an immediate arrest for the death of Obumseli. Any further delay by authorities continues to compromise the integrity of the investigation into this matter.

A friend of the couple spoke with WPLG and painted the picture of an abusive relationship.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn told the outlet. She went on to note that she does not believe Obumseli would “put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself.

A neighbor, who claims to have had a clear view of the couple’s apartment, told the outlet he observed Obumseli getting physical with Clenney only a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said.

The pair reportedly split in March and Clenney was afraid to leave the apartment building as Obumseli allegedly “kept trying to find ways into the building and sleeping in common areas,” the Herald noted, citing multiple undisclosed sources. During this time, her mother was staying with her.

Police were called to their residence on April 1 after receiving a report of an alleged domestic dispute between the pair, according to the Herald. Law enforcement sources informed the outlet that officers with the Miami Police Department observed bruising to Clenney’s limbs, but no one was apprehended.