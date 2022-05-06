A Texas high school senior has been charged with murder after authorities say he fatally stabbed a fellow student in a Belton High School bathroom fight Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the City of Belton announced that Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, has been charged for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Jose “Joe” Luis Ramierz Jr. Bell County inmate records show that Allison faces one count of first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police were alerted to a reported stabbing at the high school, some 60 miles north of Austin, on Tuesday at 9:47 a.m., the bulletin said. Ramirez was conveyed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and at 6:51 p.m., the city confirmed his death.

An arrest affidavit stated the victim sustained injuries to his chest, back, arm, and legs, KXXV reported.

Allison allegedly fled from the school’s campus before law enforcement found and apprehended him nearby at 10:09 a.m., the bulletin said. He was subsequently taken to Bell County Jail. Police said Allison was found at his residence, according to KXXV.

The school was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed classroom by classroom in the afternoon, according to the town’s release. They were taken to Tiger Stadium on the campus, where parents met their children.

During the investigation, police procured video of the incident allegedly “showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video end[ed] abruptly,” the affidavit reads in part, per KXXV. Police reportedly recovered a folding knife while executing a search warrant of the home, according to the affidavit.

Citing the document, the outlet noted that Allison admitted to stabbing Ramirez in a sworn statement to police.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family,” said Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter in a statement.

“On behalf of all Beltonians, I want all students, faculty, and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers,” he added.

One of Ramirez’s friends spoke with KCENN about the victim.

“Know how to make you crack a smile, know how to crack a joke, know how to make you laugh,” the student said.

“He was always there for you,” he added. “That’s really who Joe was.”