VIDEO: Headless Body Discovered Behind Burger King, Coroner Says

An investigation was opened once human remains were discovered Monday behind a Burger King restaurant in Macon, Georgia.

Coroner Leon Jones told WGXA the scene was located off Romeiser Drive, the outlet reported.

A person walking through the wooded area noticed the body and then called 911 to alert officials. Meanwhile, authorities found no skull, and Jones noted bones and skin were all that remained of the corpse.

Video footage showed several vehicles parked in a densely wooded area on what appeared to be a dirt road and down a hill from a building:

The Macon-Bibb County Coroner Office website said it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and detailed its work:

Coroner Leon Jones and his staff investigate cases of homicide, suicide, accident and all natural deaths that are sudden, unexpected or medically unattended. The Coroner’s office is charged by Georgia Law to determine the Cause and Manner of Death by an extensive investigation which may include a post-mortem examination. This investigation is independent of the sheriff, police and/or fire departments but is done in conjunction with those other entities.

The agency said its mission was “To provide investigations into all deaths requiring a public inquiry (including Coroner Inquests), and to determine and record the cause and manner of death in order to affix responsibility and protect public health and safety.”

Per the WGXA report, the body was found lying deep in the dirt, so the remains would be extracted along with the dirt to preserve what evidence was left at the scene.

“We’re going to need to get a shovel and dig around the body so we can get everything in the body bag so the GBI Crime Lab will have all of the body to process,” Jones explained.

However, he did not provide a time frame for how long the remains had been in the woods, “But we do know that this body has been here for a long time, that’s it,” he said, then described it as a crime scene.