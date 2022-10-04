A Maryland tourist in Times Square was smashed on the head with a glass bottle, slashed across the face, and robbed of $140, according to reports via the police.

The unprovoked attack occurred outside the CVS Store on Broadway and 40th street at some point over the weekend when two men and a woman approached the 30-year-old tourist offering to sell him drugs, WABC reported.

The woman also propositioned the man to have sex, a police source told the New York Post.

When he refused, the victim was assaulted on the head with a glass bottle and slashed across the cheek. The trio then snatched $140 off the victim before fleeing the scene.

The man, who was visiting from out of town to celebrate his 30th birthday, was taken to Bellevue hospital, where he received 16 stitches for the wound on his cheek.

Police are still searching for the three individuals involved in the attack.

Crime incidences in the Times Square area — one of New York City’s most popular tourist destinations — have ballooned since last year.

In August, a father was punched in the face after he attempted to confront a man who groped his 13-year-old daughter in Times Square, Breitbart News reported.

In September, a 21-year-old woman, who was also visiting from out of town, was raped at an unknown subway station after being approached by a man in Times Square who offered to show her around the city.

Major crime within the NYPD’s Midtown South precinct — which encompasses Midtown Manhattan and Times Square — has increased by 54.3 percent since October 2 of last year, according to police crime statistics. Robbery within the precinct is up by 54.3 percent.

Major crime across the Democrat-controlled city is up by 32.6 percent since last year.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.