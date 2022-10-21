WATCH: Paramedics Duck as Shots Fired Near Ambulance in Chicago

Paramedics were forced to take cover during a shooting near their ambulance in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood as crime plagues the city and nation.

The hail of gunfire came from suspects in a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore and zoomed past two workers with Med Express Ambulance on September 21, CBS Chicago reported Thursday.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Medical Express Ambulance Service shared dash cam footage from inside the vehicle and said the workers were on their way to a call when they heard the gunshots.

“Sounded like a gun to me,” one of the paramedics said, to which the other replied, “It is,” as they both ducked for cover. The footage then showed a dark-colored sedan pass in front of them with what appeared to be two individuals hanging out the windows:

“Oh, someone on a bike just got shot,” the ambulance driver said, then appeared to make a U-turn. Moments later, a person was seen on the ground in the right-hand side of the video.

“Our primary concern is crew safety, but the team put their safety aside and went to the aid of someone else,” according to Chief Operating Officer Michael Pieroni.

According to the CBS report, the person on the bike was not injured during the incident but laid down to avoid being shot.

“Those in the black Infiniti were not caught,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, 36 people were shot and at least five died over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

In addition, rising violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America is emerging as the deciding issue for voters in the upcoming midterm elections, the outlet reported October 5.

“A Politico poll released Wednesday found that 77 percent of Americans believe violent crime is a significant problem in the country,” the article said.

“The survey also found that 74 percent of Americans believe violent crime is increasing nationally, while 88 percent think it is increasing or staying the same within their community,” it stated.