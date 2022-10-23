VIDEO: Janitor Accused of Peeing in Water Bottles, Giving Woman STD

Thirteen more people have reportedly come forward after a janitor in Houston, Texas, was accused of urinating in water bottles and allegedly giving a woman a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

According to court records, 50-year-old Lucio Diaz, a Mexican national, received a $75,000 bond once he was charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, ABC 13 reported Saturday, adding the charges were related to one alleged victim.

“The 54-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 last week about the disturbing case in which Diaz allegedly gave the woman a sexually transmitted disease after she reportedly drank his urine in her water bottle,” the outlet said.

The woman said her life would never be the same and suspected the man had been tampering with her water bottles while cleaning after hours, ABC 13 reported Tuesday:

She initially noticed a terrible odor coming from a water dispenser inside the office so she decided to only use water bottles from home.

She later suspected one of those bottles had been tampered with and a camera she placed in the room allegedly caught the suspect in the act. The outlet said a urinalysis confirmed the fact.

“Pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water,” the woman recalled.

She was also reportedly told she got an STD after the man also tested positive, per the ABC 13 article.

“Court records show Diaz is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The Mexican national’s immigration and work status are unclear. The victim said Diaz continued to work at the building even after management was notified. She is working with attorney Kim Spurlock,” the report continued.

An image showed what appeared to be the suspect standing at a desk with his hands near his groin area:

Woman who contracted STD after janitor put penis in water bottle files lawsuit https://t.co/LQB2s3w3rj pic.twitter.com/JGGzkUIhEr — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2022

According to investigators, several other people have fallen victim to the suspect who may face additional charges.

Diaz has reportedly lived in Houston for over 20 years, is married, and has several children.

Meanwhile, soaring crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America is among the top issues for voters looking toward the midterm elections, an August Rasmussen Reports poll found.