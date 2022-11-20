A man allegedly smoked crack while riding a New York City subway as others watched in disbelief or tried to avoid him.

The man, wearing blue pants and a blue T-shirt, shouted as he held what appeared to be a glass pipe up to his mouth, the New York Post reported Saturday regarding the clip taken on an uptown train in October.

A passenger next to him sat quietly but when the man moved near the doors, another rider to his left moved further away, according to the video posted on Instagram:

“That shouldn’t be happening on the train. It’s just crazy,” stated Mine Bah, a Bronx Community College student who posted the video on his profile called Malcolmx_2. He also told the outlet a friend recorded the scene.

Social media users commented on the Post’s story, one person writing, “Only in Democrat NYC.”

“Sadly, this is a every day occurrence thanks to the progressive woke politicians. The elected officials are more concerned with bike lanes then the quality of life in NYC,” another commented.

“But no crime issues in NY. Nothing to see here,” yet another replied.

Crime in New York City rose over the past year but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has claimed data did not show bail reform as being the problem, Breitbart News reported November 5:

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) recent crime statistics show that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent. …