Police arrested multiple suspects Tuesday following an attempted car theft in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The incident happened at a Chrysler plant facility where the seven suspects allegedly tried to get away with approximately 10 trucks, according to Fox 2.

Several local law enforcement agencies are currently working on the case, the outlet said:

According to Sterling Heights police, multiple suspects gained entry to the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant before trying to steal multiple Ram pickup trucks. Located on Van Dyke near 17 Mile, police secured the parking lot while the suspects attempted to flee.

The suspects ultimately failed to escape when they rammed into an exit gate. Meanwhile, another suspect in a truck rammed a police squad car. However, no officers were injured during the incident.

Officials asked citizens with more information to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.

A similar instance happened in December when several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

At the scene, it appeared a car had smashed into the dealership’s front doors. However, “police did not say how many cars were stolen or how many thieves officers are trying to locate.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on car thefts plaguing citizens in areas all over the country.

When it comes to the crime wave sweeping across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found in September that most citizens felt safer two years ago when former President Donald Trump was leading the nation.

“Most, 67.9 percent, said they do not feel as safe in America today as they did two years ago when Trump was in the White House. Another 27.1 percent said they do feel as safe, and five percent remain unsure,” the report said.