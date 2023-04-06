A Texas woman is accused of trying to force her pregnant teenage daughter to take abortion pills, according to the Laredo Police Department.

Juana Idalia Sanchez, 49, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on April 2, the Laredo Morning Times reported Wednesday.

“A 16-year-old female stated that she informed her mother on March 30 that she was pregnant…Her mother got upset and asked her to have an abortion. She stated that her mother chased her around the home causing her to fall on her stomach…” the report states, citing an arrest affidavit.

Sanchez allegedly pinned her daughter to the floor and tried to make her take abortion pills. She “managed to shove the pills in her mouth, but the daughter spit them out,” the report states.

Sanchez also allegedly told police she injured her daughter by pulling her inside the house by her bra as well as hitting and spanking her daughter on the back of her legs, the report states.

Sanchez is facing a charge for assaulting a pregnant person.

Texas notably bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.