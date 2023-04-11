A Virginia man has been accused of exposing himself at a Cracker Barrel restaurant when an employee came outside to deliver a to-go order.

A daily incident report from Prince William County Police indicated that Brandon Michael Jones, 41, was arrested on indecent exposure charges after allegedly exposing himself to an employee of the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 17115 Dumfries Road when she brought him a to-go order on Friday.

“The investigation revealed a patron, later identified as the accused, was parked in the parking lot when an employee went out to deliver his order,” police wrote. “During the encounter, the accused exposed himself to the employee.”

Police noted that “[at] no time was there any physical contact between the victim and the accused.”

The incident report noted that in the course of the investigation, police came to believe “a similar incident” had occurred with a different employee the previous month.

Police say they obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest, leading to him turning himself in on Tuesday.

The incident report does not list a bond amount or a court date.

Prince William County Police have asked members of the public to come forward with any information of relevance to this case by calling 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online.

